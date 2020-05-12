WEST DECATUR — The Central Intermediate Unit 10 Adult Education program is accepting new students remotely. Although face-to-face classes were brought to a halt on March 16, the CIU 10 has continued to offer remote instruction in order for all adult learners to meet their educational goals.
“We know this is a different way of learning for everyone. But we have to continue to serve our adult learners and ensure they accomplish the goals they have set for themselves. This also includes our adult learners in the County Correctional Facilities,” Jenna Witherite, Director of Adult Education and Project Development.
CIU 10 uses a combination of resources to work with students depending on their needs and access to technology. Virtual classes are held using Zoom and Google Classroom.
Certified teachers provide individualized Distance Learning instruction, and students have access to online learning sites. In order to show equity in education, paper copies are available for our students who prefer hard copies or who do not have access to technology.
Adults eligible for the free classes include those who need to earn their PA Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma (also known as GED), have a need as an ESL learner, and/or need help improving their basic education skills in order to obtain employment and/or post secondary education. Student inquiries can be addressed by calling (814) 592-9679 and speaking to the program director, or by emailing one of the Student Support Coordinators: Eve Shellenberger (eshellenberger@ciu10.org) Centre County, Virginia Heck (vheck@ciu10.org) and Adam Uncapher (auncapher@ciu10.org) Clearfield County, and Rob Getz (rgetz@ciu10.org) Clinton County.