CLARION – In the midst of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, one local business has found a way to give back to the healthcare community.
Seneca Woodworking, owned and operated by Ryan Wenner and his small team of employees, typically spends its days making and manufacturing woodworking tools on Grand Avenue in Clarion. Lately, however, the company has taken on a drastically different role.
Recently, Wenner began to explore ways that he could use his current manufacturing and engineering capabilities to help his community. Due to the overwhelming need for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the medical field, he said making face shields seemed like a viable possibility.
“I’m a problem solver by nature, and this is a problem that the whole world is dealing with,” Wenner said of his decision to begin producing face shields. He continued that having family and friends who work in the medical field gave added incentive to help. “It’s not my nature to sit around and be idle when there’s something we could be doing to help.”
He went on to say that the slow down in business as a result of the virus meant that the company’s many 3D printers and CNC machines were sitting idle. It was the perfect combination to allow Seneca Woodworking to begin creating face shields that could be both reusable and sterilized.
With help from his girlfriend, Jessica Carbaugh, Wenner was able to make connections with UPMC Seneca to approve the face shield design and ensure that the need was truly there.
Since the tools were easy to configure for other purposes, Wenner noted that the biggest effort to switching production from tools to face shields was research and design.
“There are hundreds of designs out there for those products, and we’ve tried to find the best ones,” Wenner said, noting Seneca Woodworking is currently producing a shield designed by a company in Prague. “It’s a more comfortable design, it’s able to be sterilized to a degree and it’s reusable because of the quality of materials that go into it.”
According to Wenner, four Seneca Woodworking employees are currently working in shifts to print and assemble face shields around the clock. Additionally, the company has received some printing help from people remotely. It has also received additional 3D printers on loan from area school districts.
“We’ve had a lot of support in the community,” he said, noting that printers were provided by Jamey Cyphert at Union School District, Redbank Valley School librarian Jill Boyles and Redbank Valley elementary schools, and Clarion Area Robotics. Space was also donated by Garage N Go.
With enough material on hand to produce 250 shields, and the possibility of switching to a different material for further production, the company is looking to assemble a group of people in the region with the tools and ability to help with the effort. Anyone with a 3D printer or CNC laser cutter willing to help can sign up for more information at www.madeinclarion.org. This website will serve to document the project as it moves forward and ultimately will become a resource for manufacturing in the region.
In addition to making face shields, Wenner said his company is also trying to help engineer other solutions to help cope with the shortage of PPE. One local hospital has a number of powered air-purifying respirators that would be out of service due to a shortage of parts, but Wenner created a 3D-printed connector that will allow these to remain in service.
“The prototype will give them almost 40 more respirators they can use to keep their staff protected,” he said, adding that he hasn’t seen a similar connector on the market. “It’s a unique need. We’re planning on sharing that design for free if anyone else wants to download it and use it.”
Wenner offered this advice to anyone who plans to produce and distribute any type of PPE — “make sure you have an organization that wants the items and has approved the design for their purpose.”
“Many well-intentioned donations can actually cause logistic and administrative complications as healthcare providers have to deal with an increase in small unsolicited packages at a time when extra care has to be taken to prevent the spread of disease,” he continued. “Another unintended consequence is that unused equipment contributes to a shortage of raw materials that could be used to create items that actually are needed.”
To that end, Wenner stressed the importance of the network of people who can work together and mass produce products that organizations actually need.
In reflecting on the possibility of the company continuing to produce PPEs after the crisis has ended, Wenner said “this is something we’re just doing in a time of need.”
“There are a lot of regulations and insurance issues getting into healthcare products,” he continued. “There are companies doing this that are far better than us but just can’t keep up with production. Right now it’s all about triage and keeping up with the crisis.”