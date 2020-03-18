CLARION – As the COVID-19 virus continues to impact communities statewide, Clarion County officials Tuesday afternoon declared a disaster emergency in the county effective immediately.
“The ongoing impact of COVID-19 has the potential to endanger or threaten the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of persons residing in Clarion County, and threatened to create problems greater in scope than Clarion County may be able to resolve,” states the declaration issued by Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley.
According to the declaration, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Service’s Code authorizes counties to declare disaster emergencies “upon the finding that a disaster has occurred or is imminent.”
The declaration recognizes Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent Proclamation of Disaster Emergency and President Trump’s Declaration of National Emergency.
“Emergency management measures are required to be proactive to reduce the potential severity of this disaster,” the local declaration states.
As part of the declaration, the Clarion County Department of Public Safety was directed to coordinate emergency response, work with state and federal authorities, “to take all appropriate actions needed to alleviate the potential effects of this disaster,” aid in the restoration of public services and to “take other emergency response action deemed necessary to respond to this emergency.”
Furthermore, certain “time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law” pertaining to public works, entering into contracts, incurring obligations, hiring of temporary workers, the rental of equipment, the purchase of supplies and materials, the levying of taxes and the appropriation and expenditure of public funds have been suspended.
Clarion County has also formed a Leadership Committee that includes the commissioners, sheriff, the President Judge and various department heads to meet as needed in response to COVID-19.
The declaration will remain in effect until terminated in writing.