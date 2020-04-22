CLARION – It’s a sign of the coronavirus times as Clarion County Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer announced last week the institution of a new online marriage license application program for couples planning to get married in the near future.
“Clarion County couples needing information on how to apply for a marriage license online should contact the office at (814) 226-4000 ext. 2500,” Mortimer said.
According to a press release, couples wishing to apply for a license online should heed the following guidelines:
• Applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply without the consent of a parent or the court. Applicants under 18 may not apply online.
• Applicants should not apply online unless they are within 60 days of their wedding date. The marriage license is only good for 60 calendar days once it is issued by the office.
• Pennsylvania law requires a three-day waiting period between the time that couples complete the application process until the license is issued.
• Previously married individuals must know the date and cause of their last divorce. If a marriage ended through death, the date of death of the previous spouse must be known.
• The marriage license can be used anywhere in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The license is not valid out of the commonwealth.
“The application process is not complete, however, until the couple visits the Clarion County Courthouse to complete the application process,” Mortimer said.
County maintenance workers have constructed a large framed plexiglass shield on a table inside the basement entrance of the courthouse, which will separate the couple from office workers. This will be the location for the couple to finish the application process which should take approximately five minutes to complete.
“There is no public access to the courthouse offices at this time,” Mortimer noted.
Mortimer listed the following requirements for couples when they visit the courthouse:
• Knowledge of their Social Security numbers. Social Security cards are not required.
• A valid, government issued birth certificate or photo ID — such as driver’s license, passport or military ID — in their possession to prove identity.
• Fee of $43, which is payable only by exact cash at this time.
• The couple will be asked to swear that the statements on the application are true and correct before being asked to sign the application.
• The marriage license is mailed to the couple once the application process and the three-day waiting period is complete.
“Even though the coronavirus epidemic was the impetus for the establishment of this new online service for soon-to-be-married couples, the office will continue to offer this convenient online service to county residents even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides,” Mortimer explained.