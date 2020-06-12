CLARION – With summer in full swing, and outdoor activities more popular than ever due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, Clarion County officials earlier this week turned their attention to promoting tourism in the county.
At their regular meeting Tuesday morning — their first face-to-face meeting since the onset of the pandemic — Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan and Ed Heasley lent their support to two projects highlighting the recreational options Clarion County has to offer.
In one motion, the commissioners approved a request to use $4,980 in Hotel Tax funds to purchase online advertisements to promote Clarion County.
“We want to let people know that we are open,” Tharan said, noting that the Hotel Tax Committee has purchased similar advertisements in the past. “We’re coming out of the pandemic and into the green [phase].”
According to Brosius, the advertisements will focus on four areas of Clarion County recreation — the wine and beer industry, trails, motorcycling and Cook Forest — and be featured on several online platforms including the Trib, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Facebook.
“We’re mainly targeting the Pittsburgh area,” Brosius said.
Commenting on the funds available by way of the Hotel Tax, the commissioners noted that while money is available because of fiscal responsibility and the cancellation of many summer events throughout the county due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fund has not increased significantly this year because hotels have been closed or running at a greatly reduced capacity.
In a second motion, the commissioners also approved Resolution No. 8 of 2020, which supports a multi-county application for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
“Be it resolved that the Clarion County Board of Commissioners hereby request a GTRP grant not to exceed $250,000 from the Commonwealth Financing Authority to be used for the Clarion Loop Trail — River Access Bicycle Connector Project,” the resolution states.
Although the grant is out of Crawford County, Tharan explained that it includes possible funding for an ongoing recreational project in Clarion County.
“Part of the money in the grant is for the Brady Tunnel,” he said. Once completed, the tunnel will fill a major gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
Other Business
• Brosius reminded Clarion County residents that although the deadline to pay property taxes at face value was extended until Oct. 31, the action does not apply to the county’s $5 per capita tax.
“The per capita tax is still due at the end of June at face value,” he said, noting that residents who fail to pay by the deadline will be charged a penalty beginning July 1.
• The commissioners approved Resolution No. 9 of 2020, which amends Resolution No. 22 of 2013 to include that proof of income is necessary in determining per capita tax exoneration.
Set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the following income eligibility will be used for the purpose of tax exoneration in Clarion County: $11,000, single person or head of household; $4,000 spouse, minor child or dependent; $4,000 each additional minor child; and $3,000 additional for those aged 80 or over.
Circumstances such as excessive medical bills and prescriptions will also be considered in each request, the resolution states.
All exoneration request forms and proof of receipts and/or income must be submitted to the Clarion County Chief Clerk by Nov. 1 of each year.
• A contract on behalf of Public Safety with MCM was approved for professional services for 911 planning.
The contract is effective for two years — July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, and July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 — at a cost of $12,000 per term.
The cost is down $17,000 from previous contracts.
• A contract was also approved on behalf of Human Services with Clarion Area Agency on Aging for home delivered meals.
Effective July 1 through June 30, 2021 with no county match, the cost of meals include: hot/frozen, $3.96 to $4.04; special meals, $5.69 to $5.80; congregate meals, $3.96 to $4.04; and shelf stable meals, $11.61 to $11.84 for three packs.
• The commissioners recognized and accepted the appointment of Sal Mazzocchi as chairman of the Tax Appeal Board.