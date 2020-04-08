CLARION – To help out local healthcare workers, as well as give a boost to local restaurants that are struggling through the COVID-19 crisis, a group of Clarion County officials and residents have come together to form the Clarion County COVID-19 Fund.
On April 2, Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee; Mark Aaron, Esquire; Cassandra Munsee of Munsee Law; Jody Scott; Damien Avery; and Cory Rex met online to find a way to help the community.
The Clarion County COVID-19 Fund was formed to serve two purposes: 1) Support and express appreciation to healthcare professionals who are working hard to keep us safe; and 2) Provide economic support for our struggling local restaurants.
The fund will operate as follows:
A “GoFundMe” facebook page was initiated to solicit donations with an initial goal of $5,000.
All funds received would be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants for carry-out food orders.
The gift cards will be distributed through Clarion Hospital to the nurses, Med-Techs, and other healthcare professionals working through long hours and stressful conditions.
Other than “GoFundMe” fees, the fund will operate with a 100 percent payout with all proceeds going to support the community in this time of crisis.
All funds will be held at the sponsoring bank, Clarion County Community Bank.
Contributions can be made through “GoFundMe” on Facebook; or contributions may be mailed to: Clarion County COVID-19 Fund, c/o Munsee Law, P.O. Box 588, Clarion, PA 16214.
Participating restaurants include:
• Clarion — Daddy’s, Bob’s Sub, Pizza Pub, The Tavern (Fridays only), The County Seat and Clarion River Brewing.
• Strattanville— Deb’s Diner.
• New Bethlehem — Joe’s Pizza, China Town, Fox’s Pizza, Snug Harbour and Evermoore’s.
• Shippenville/Knox — Sweet Basil, The Pizza Shop and Renninger’s Ice Cream.
• Fryburg — Montana’s Country Cafe.
• Rimersburg — The Korner Restaurant.
• East Brady — The Old Bank Deli and Sandwich Shop.