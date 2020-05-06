CLARION – Since mask wearing has become a mandate for Pennsylvania residents, one local mask-maker has gone out on a limb to ensure that anyone in need can get one.
Last weekend, Kyleigh Craddock of Clarion adorned a tree in a Clarion park with dozens of handmade face masks for anyone in need to take at no cost.
“I want to be sure that everyone has access to a mask,” Craddock said of her ongoing efforts to make and donate masks to members of the community. “I just want to make a difference in my community and keep everyone safe.”
Craddock said that she first began making masks in early April as a way to ease her mother’s concerns about making a trip to the grocery store amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I made her and I each a mask in order to make her feel better about going shopping,” she said, adding that the masks were made prior to Gov. Wolf’s mandate requiring that face coverings be worn in public.
That evening, following a Facebook post of she and her mother wearing their masks, Craddock said she was “immediately flooded” with requests from individuals wanting masks for themselves. It was then that she decided that she would make as many masks as she could to ensure that anyone who wanted or needed one could get one without cost.
“From the start, every mask I have made has been donated,” she said, noting that she has made more than 450 masks to date.
While mask making was a new experience, sewing is a skill very familiar to Craddock who hand stitches headbands on a daily basis for her company, Sage Soldier Headband Co. Pointing out that there was a learning curve going from headbands to masks, Craddock said she had to redesign her pattern a few times to ensure that each mask had the perfect fit.
“I wanted to make sure the ear pieces were as comfortable as possible for people who may be wearing my masks for long periods of time,” she said, explaining that the masks are also designed to accommodate a cut coffee filter for an extra layer of protection.
With the process for mask making in place, Craddock turned her focus to a creative means of distributing the masks.
On Saturday, May 2, Craddock hung a variety of her handmade masks on a large pine tree in Veterans Memorial Park — located along Main Street across from the Clarion County Courthouse — making them accessible to community members who need them.
According to Craddock, the idea for the mask tree came from a Facebook post shared by a family friend describing a similar venture by two groups of mask makers in State College.
“I thought their idea was brilliant and that it could make masks easily accessible for people in Clarion,” she said.
In granting her request to use a tree in the park for the mask display at a meeting last week, Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan billed Craddock’s efforts as “a nice gesture on her part.”
And the community seemed to agree, as all of the masks were whisked from the tree branches that same day.
“All of the masks were gone in three hours,” she said, noting that she plans to restock the tree with 100 more masks this Saturday, May 9. “It was great. I’m so proud of this project.”
In reflecting on her ongoing efforts, Craddock said she hopes that people not only find the masks useful, but also are inspired to do something for others as well.
“I hope that after hearing about my project that people will look for their own ways to help their community and use the gifts God has given them to better the world,” she said.