CLARION – Clarion University on Monday announced the suspension of all face-to-face classroom instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
All instruction will be offered remotely.
“We have been in conversations with the chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education and following closely the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” said Clarion University President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “With the latest information on the spread of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, we will continue the suspension of all face-to-face classroom instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester and will be offering all instruction remotely.”
Students on both Clarion and Venango campuses were notified that they must move out of residence halls by March 22.
“We are asking all students and employees to practice strict social distancing,” Pehrsson said. “In order to minimize student and employee exposure risks, residence halls will be closed through the end of the semester.”
The university remains open. Many student services — including financial aid, Wellness Center, and Carlson and Suhr libraries — will be offered remotely. The university will provide academic and technical support to students who need help adjusting to remote delivery of classes.
“We have been recognized as a leader in delivering high quality online and remote education, and that excellence will continue,” Pehrsson said. “Our faculty are pulling together to minimize, to the extent possible, disruption to the students.”