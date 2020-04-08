DuBOIS — Harper Visniesky of Treasure Lake celebrated her sixth birthday last week with the surprise of a lifetime for a student in quarantine.
Harper's mom, Stephanie Visniesky, said she attends Oklahoma Elementary School and is in Mrs. Streiner's kindergarten class.
For her April birthday, Harper was supposed to have a pool party at Comfort Suites Hotel in DuBois that she was excited about, Visniesky said.
Since the party had to be postponed, Visniesky said she had to get creative. Around 16 cars with her daughter's classmates inside gathered at the Treasure Lake Post Office Friday, then formed a surprise car parade in front of Harper's house.
“I had to do something special for her birthday,” Visniesky said. “I saw the idea on Facebook, and I knew we could pull this off.”
A line of cars later, Harper's day was made, Visniesky said.
“She was so excited, and told me it was the best birthday surprise,” she said. “Lots of her friends yelled 'Happy Birthday' out of the car window, and made her birthday signs.”
A couple of the parents and students traveled for more than an hour just to wish Harper a 'Happy Birthday,' Visniesky added.
“My family was so grateful,” she said. “Harper sure is loved.”