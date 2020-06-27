HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 600 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 84,370 cases statewide. Of these, 2,414 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 634,711 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported one new case for a total of 72 cases — 54 confirmed and 18 probable. Elk County reported two new cases for a total of 12 cases — nine confirmed and three probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 21 cases — 18 confirmed and three probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,138, in Elk County, 679, and in Jefferson County, 867, according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,579 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 632 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 634,711 patients who have tested negative to date.
According to the latest report:
— Clarion County remained the same with 33 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County remained the same with 101 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported one new cases with 198 reported cases and six deaths.
— Cameron County remains the same, with two reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 15 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 15 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties. There have been 4,518 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.