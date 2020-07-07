HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 995 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 91,299 cases statewide. Of these, 2,608 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 758,803 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County reported four new cases for 24 cases; 21 confirmed and three probable. Clearfield County reported four new cases for 79 cases; 61 confirmed and 18 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 30; 27 confirmed and three probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,622, in Elk County, 1,265, and in Jefferson County, 1,302, according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,787 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 758,803 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 48 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported two new cases for 116 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported two new cases for 230 reported cases, and eight deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 17 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,003 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,359 cases among employees, for a total of 21,362 at 719 distinct facilities in 55 counties. There have been 4,626 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.