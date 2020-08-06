HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 807 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 116,521 cases statewide. Of these, 3,252 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 30 and August 5 is 148,132 with 5,496 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,183,730 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported six new cases for 150; 123 confirmed and 27 probable. Elk County reported two new cases for 48 cases; 36 confirmed and 12 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 61 cases; 49 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,068, in Elk County, 1,808, and in Jefferson County, 2,252, according to the Department of Health.
There were 38 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,282 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 77 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported fourteen new cases for 297 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases for 364 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with six total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County reported one new cases for 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,799 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,071 cases among employees, for a total of 23,870 at 870 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,943 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.