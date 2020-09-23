HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 898 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 152,544 cases statewide. Of these, 4,682 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 16 and Sept. 22 is 181,386 with 5,432 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 313 cases; 258 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 109 cases; 81 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 69 cases; 54 confirmed and 15 probable.
Elk County reported one new case. Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County remained the same.
Elk and Clearfield counties have reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,995, in Elk County, 2,394, and in Jefferson County, 3,265, according to the Department of Health.
There were 39 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,062 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 948 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 339 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,790,412 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 116 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 668 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,078 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 26 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 57 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,443 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,926 cases among employees, for a total of 27,369 at 967 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,396 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.