HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 565 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 114,155 cases statewide. Of these, 3,185 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 27 and August 2 is 152,627 with 6,165 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,142,414 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported seven new cases for 141; 115 confirmed and 26 probable. Elk County reported two new cases for 45 cases; 33 confirmed and 12 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 58 cases; 46 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,972, in Elk County, 1,785, and in Jefferson County, 2,206, according to the Department of Health.
There were 0 new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,209 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 76 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported 10 new cases for 275 cases, and six death
— Centre County reported four new cases for 358 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with six total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County reported five new cases for 33 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,628 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,991 cases among employees, for a total of 23,619 at 856 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,914 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.