HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 970 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 112,048 cases statewide. Of these, 3,141 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 24 and July 30 is 160,671 with 6,720 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,104,824 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported nine new cases for 131; 107 confirmed and 24 probable. Elk County reported one new case for 43 cases; 32 confirmed and 11 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 57 cases; 45 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,812, in Elk County, 1,727, and in Jefferson County, 2,126, according to the Department of Health.
There were 13 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,189 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported two new case for 75 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported six new cases for 256 cases, and six death
— Centre County reported four new cases for 357 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County reported two new cases for 28 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,484 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,934 cases among employees, for a total of 23,418 at 850 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,904 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.