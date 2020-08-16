HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 850 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 123,800 cases statewide. Of these, 3,474 are probable cases of the coronavirus
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 7 and August 14 is 167,267 with 6,450 positive cases
The DOH reports that 78 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients first positive test.
Clearfield County reported one new cases for 187; 150 confirmed and 37 probable. Elk County reported two new cases for 56 cases; 44 confirmed and 12 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 75 cases; 54 confirmed and 21 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,550, in Elk County, 1,951, and in Jefferson County, 2,504, according to the Department of Health.
There were 20 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,465 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,319,884 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported four new case; 88 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported five new cases; 356 cases and one new death for eight deaths.
— Centre County reported five new cases; 391 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County remained the same; 12 reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same; 21 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,343 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,219 cases among employees, for a total of 24,562 at 891 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,056 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; seven residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.