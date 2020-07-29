HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 834 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 110,218 cases statewide. Of these, 3,080 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 22 and July 28 is 161,894 with 6,619 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,073,863 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County remained the same with 116; 98 confirmed and 22 probable. Jefferson County reported two new cases for 55 cases; 45 confirmed and 12 probable. Elk County reported two new case for 42 cases; 31 confirmed and 11 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,701, in Elk County, 1,700, and in Jefferson County, 2,023, according to the Department of Health.
There were 16 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,162 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 642 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,073,863 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 72 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported seven new cases for 241 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported five new cases for 370 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 26 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,290 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,893 cases among employees, for a total of 23,183 at 841 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,883 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.