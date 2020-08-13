HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 991 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 122,121 cases statewide. Of these, 3,390 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 6 and August 12 is 162,548 with 5,416 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients first positive test.
Clearfield County reported five new cases for 182; 143 confirmed and 39 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 75 cases; 54 confirmed and 21 probable. Elk County remained the same with 54 cases; 42 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,451, in Elk County, 1,898, and in Jefferson County, 2,454, according to the Department of Health.
There were 224 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,409 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case; 84 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported eight new cases; 343 cases and seven deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases; 380 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County reported one new case; eight total cases.
— Forest County reported one new cases; 11 reported cases.
— Potter County has 20 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,244 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,192 cases among employees, for a total of 24,436 at 888 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,037 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County reported a new facility with a resident case for four facilities with cases; seven residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.