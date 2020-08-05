HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 705 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 115,714 cases statewide. Of these, 3,252 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 29 and August 4 is 148,934 with 5,625 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,169,011 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported two new cases for 144; 118 confirmed and 26 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 61 cases; 49 confirmed and 12 probable. Elk County remained the same with 46 cases; 34 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,015, in Elk County, 1,795, and in Jefferson County, 2,236, according to the Department of Health.
There were 12 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,244 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 77 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported four new cases for 283 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases for 361 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with six total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 33 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,740 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,047 cases among employees, for a total of 23,787 at 867 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,941 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.