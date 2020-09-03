HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 1,160 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 136,771 cases statewide. Of these, 3,897 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 27 and September 2 is 166,499 with 5,075 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 237 cases; 187 confirmed and 50 probable. Jefferson County reported 98 cases; 72 confirmed and 26 probable. Elk County reported 64 cases; 49 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case. Elk County removed one case.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 5,847, in Elk County, 2,175, and in Jefferson County, 2,921, according to the Department of Health.
There were 20 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,732 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 676 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 30 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,565,443 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 98 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 445 cases and 10 deaths.
— Centre County reported 578 cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 41 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,198 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,553 cases among employees, for a total of 25,751 at 938 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,218 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has reported one new employee case. Clearfield County totals six facilities with cases; nine residents, and six employees. Jefferson County has five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees.
Clearfield County is reporting one death in a facility. Jefferson and Elk counties report no deaths from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.