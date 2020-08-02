HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 888 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 112,936 cases statewide. Of these, 3,174 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 25 and July 31 is 156,111 with 6,477 positive cases.
Approximately 76 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,119,386 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported three new cases for 134; 109 confirmed and 25 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 58 cases; 46 confirmed and 12 probable. Elk County remained the same with 43 cases; 32 confirmed and 11 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,858, in Elk County, 1,751, and in Jefferson County, 2,146, according to the Department of Health.
There were 15 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,204 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 76 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported nine new cases for 265 cases, and six death
— Centre County remained the same with 354 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County reported one new case for six total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 28 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,558 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,954 cases among employees, for a total of 23,512 at 856 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,906 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.