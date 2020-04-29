CLEARFIELD — In response to the economic impacts communities and citizens across Clearfield County are facing from the COVID-19 crisis, the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation is planning a special round of funding to help meet these needs. After surveying several local social service agencies to determine areas of need, the Charitable Foundation Board of Directors, during their recent board meeting, voted unanimously to release funding from their Basic Needs Fund to help communities throughout Clearfield County.
To accomplish the fund distribution with maximum impact, the Charitable Foundation is asking community members for donations by May 15th to the Basic Needs Fund.
Donations can be made online at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org where persons will see a "Donate Now" button on the main page that will direct their donation to the Basic Needs Fund via the CCCF secure PayPal account. Donations can also be made by mail to the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, PO Box 1442, Clearfield PA 16830 and please write "Basic Needs Fund" on the check memo line.
Funds raised by May 15 for the Basic Needs Fund will be combined with several recent special donations that were received with instructions from the donors to use their donations to help offset the impacts from the COVID-19 crisis.
Based on the aforementioned survey of needs, the Charitable Foundation is planning to direct funding to various food banks countywide that are operated by Central PA Community Action, the Salvation Army in both Clearfield and DuBois and the Living Bread Ministries. Funding was also approved for the Anti-Hunger Program operated by the Moshannon Valley YMCA that services communities in the Philipsburg-Osceola, West Branch and Moshannon Valley school districts. Additional funding was approved for the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging to provide frozen and weekend meal packs for their senior clients who are more homebound due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation Board of Directors makes an annual distribution to area food banks and released $3,900 in January before the COVID-19 crisis hit.
“Even though we already released the annual food bank distribution, the board felt now was the time to step up and coordinate another distribution of funds to help our communities and families get through this difficult time," said CCCF Board Chairman Kevin McMillen.
For more information on the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, please visit the website at www.clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org or look up the Facebook page where information is shared about the various funds, scholarships, grant programs and ongoing projects.