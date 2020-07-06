CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Commissioners have designated Central Pennsylvania Community Action, Inc. (CPCA) to participate in the 2020 Pennsylvania CARES Rent Relief Program (CARES RRP).
The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) has established CARES RRP to assist households experiencing job loss or substantial loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.
For renters to be eligible for financial assistance under the CARES RRP, they need to document at least a 30 percent reduction in annual income since March 1 related to COVID-19, or they must have been unemployed after March 1.
If unemployed, they must have filed for unemployment compensation with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. Their household income cannot exceed the Area Median Income for Clearfield County, adjusted for the number of people in their home.
Renters who qualify may receive assistance equal to 100 percent of their monthly rent up to $750 a month for a maximum of six months of assistance for the period between March 1 and Nov. 30. Payments will be made to the landlord on their behalf.
This program is scheduled to open Monday (today). Any resident who is interested in this program should visit: https://www.phfa.org/pacares/rent.aspx to review eligibility and application. Persons may also call CPCA’s Main Office at 814-765-1551 for information.