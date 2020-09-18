DuBOIS — Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass presented a check for more than $145,000 to the DuBois City Council this week to help with any COVID-19 pandemic expenses.
The county was awarded $7.1 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funding from the federal government, and the county is using a portion of the money to provide grants to municipalities, businesses and non-profits to offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DuBois was one of 12 municipalities in the county which applied for CARES funding and received $146,897.
Both the council and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio expressed appreciation to Glass and his fellow commissioners, John Sobel and Tony Scotto, for their hard work in obtaining the funds.
“This is something that I know Dave Glass and the other commissioners have been working diligently on to get money to the communities,” said Suplizio in an interview with the Courier Express after the meeting. “I want to thank Dave for presenting the check to DuBois. We greatly appreciate his hard work and all of his efforts to securing this funding for not only the city of DuBois but all of the other municipalities.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, Suplizio said Dave McKolanis, a Falls Creek resident, voiced concerns about noise on Long Avenue because of a campaign yard sign which states, “Honk For Trump.”
McKolanis requested that the council ban yard signs which ask motorists to honk.
Suplizio said Solicitor Toni Cherry told McKolanis that she would refuse to draft an ordinance which would prohibit yard signs and stop people from expressing their opinion.