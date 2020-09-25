DuBOIS — Clearfield County Commissioner Tony Scotto presented a check for more than $200,000 to the Sandy Township Supervisors this week to help with any COVID-19 pandemic expenses.
The county was awarded $7.1 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security) Act funding from the federal government, and the county is using a portion of the money to provide grants to municipalities, businesses and non-profits to offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandy Township was one of 12 municipalities in the county which applied for CARES funding and received $200,255.20.
“What we chose to do with Sandy Township is to reimburse first responders that were working during the COVID crisis,” said Scotto. “That way, Sandy Township would just be reimbursed and they can use the funds in their general fund as they want.”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh discussed some of the proposed expenditures they would like to make with the funding.
Electric static kits with disinfected liquid and air compressors is on the list, he said. Arbaugh said they are proposing one backpack spray unit to disinfect large areas and a handheld unit for cars and other areas.
Another purchase will be police department server and desktop computers.
“Our current infrastructure is out-of-date at best, and can’t manage additional computer networking to it, to operate some of the needed systems. So this will allow us to have connectivity with our laptops and other features to help social distancing and really stay away from the public as much as possible,” said Arbaugh.
Laptops and tablets for members of the board and for most staff members are so that they can work remotely, said Arbaugh.
The township also plans to purchase police body cameras and associated service that would allow this footage to be uploaded to a network, to be shared with the district attorney and maintain physical distance from the DA’s office representatives by sharing evidence remotely and also to help with enforcement of various policies, said Arbaugh.
“Additionally, we have a command vehicle and associated equipment to replace an SUV,” Arbaugh said.
“We had an administrative software upgrade, which is a much needed upgrade for a number of different reasons, but one of the main reasons is for remote working capability, our current software programming allows one user at a time, very antiquated system,” said Arbaugh. “This will allow us to really come into the 21st century. And we’re really excited about a new program, kind of some of the issues with our existing program, it’s run by an older outfit that may go out of business at some point in the future. So we really want to look ahead in the future.”
Another purchase will be central air for the physical building with a UV disinfection system.
“We really feel that we’re going to be in this building probably for at least three more years, until everything shakes out, either consolidation or new building,” said Arbaugh. “Our current units, we have a 20-something year old unit behind you, that’s probably on its last limb. We had to replace one already this year. We have three other ones that are going to be replaced, the window unit. So we just think this is a good expenditure. And really we’re going to have to have some of those costs incurred anyways. This will help increase air flow in the building and if there’s COVID issues that we treated and a UV disinfection. We did get three quotes for that and this was the lowest quote from Gary and Sons.
“The next one, which I’m super excited about is a sanitary sewer and water remote monitoring capabilities,” said Arbaugh. “This would be a system that we would put on our sewer effluent and influent and also have a water tank and water system to be able to remotely see what’s going on with our systems. One of the main benefits that is COVID related is that we can remotely monitor this stuff, if there’s an issue with a warmness, we can respond. One of the nice things also is that currently we pay overtime every Saturday and Sunday for someone to physically go to the treatment facility for two hours and monitor the effluent. This will meet that requirement. We won’t have that overtime incurred or step coming out unless there’s emergency on Saturdays and Sundays. So we’ll say it was overtime every single week. So we’re really looking forward to that.”
The last item is tablets to accept credit card payments.
“We’ve not really been able to accept credit card payments here in the building, it’s all been cash and check. So this would allow us to accept credit card payments and help us with the code related issues,” said Arbaugh.