Weather Alert

...LOCALLY DENSE VALLEY FOG THROUGH 10 AM... CLEAR SKIES, LIGHT WIND AND COOL TEMPERATURES HAVE LED TO LOCALLY DENSE FOG THROUGHOUT THE VALLEYS EARLY TODAY. THE FOG WILL REDUCE THE VISIBILITY TO UNDER ONE-QUARTER OF A MILE IN SOME LOCATIONS. AS YOU COMMUTE TO WORK AND SCHOOL EARLY TODAY, ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, KEEP PLENTY OF DISTANCE FOR BRAKING BETWEEN YOU AND THE VEHICLE AHEAD, AND USE THE LOW BEAM OF YOU HEADLIGHTS. THE FOG WILL GRADUALLY DISSIPATE BETWEEN 830 AND 10 AM TODAY.