CLEARFIELD — Due to the passage of SB422 the 2020 General Primary has been re-scheduled from April 28 to June 2.
Although school is not in session, the Clearfield County Election Office would like to invite any high school student, age 17 or older, to still participate in the student worker program, said Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
The following prerequisites are necessary in order for a student to work:
- Must be at least 17 years of age
- United States citizen and a resident of Clearfield County
- Enrolled in a secondary school with an exemplary academic record
- Written approval by a school representative (this will be waived for this election)
- Written consent of parent or guardian with contact information for the student
- Judge of Elections must have direct supervision of the student
- May not serve as any other election official
Permission slips can be obtained by calling the election office at 814-765-2642, ext. 5053, or by e-mail at: elections@clearfieldco.org. Permission slips must be returned to the office no later than Friday, May 15.
The election office also invites any college students who are at home and would like to help at the polls as a poll worker to contact the office at the same listed number.
All positions will be filled on a first come, first serve basis.