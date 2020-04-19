HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported two new positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing its total to 11, according to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Jefferson and Elk counties are holding at two each.
The department announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112. There were an additional 1,215 cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 32,284. All those tested positive are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”
Dr. Levine said mitigation efforts such as social distancing are working and that the goal of the department is to continue to provide as much data as possible in a timely manner.
According to the Sunday report:
Clarion County remained unchanged with 18 reported cases and one death as a result of the coronavirus.
Indiana County also remained unchanged with a total of 47 and four deaths attributed to the coronavirus.
Centre County’s total remains at 73. There has been one COVID-19-related death in Centre County.
Cameron County remains unchanged with one case, and Forest County with seven.
Potter County has remained the same with four reported cases.
Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,450 resident cases of COVID-19, and 479 cases among employees, for a total of 4,929 at 368 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
A total of 126,570 patients have tested negative to date.