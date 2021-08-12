HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 100 new cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths in a week’s time, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County has added 21 new cases, and Jefferson County has added 35 new cases. Neither county has added any new deaths.
Neighboring Centre County has added 125 new cases, Cambria County has added 90 new cases, and Blair County has added 66. Cambria County also added one additional death.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,654 total cases and 344 deaths
- Cambria — 15,047 total cases and 442 deaths
- Centre — 17,216 total cases and 228 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,857 total cases and 159 deaths
- Elk — 2,914 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,394 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 1,811 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,241,843. There has been a total of 12,882 additional cases and 57 additional deaths recorded throughout the state in the past week.
As of Wednesday, there are 847 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 204 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 30 stood at 5.4%.
As of Aug. 10, there was a total of 27,925 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were 22 new deaths reported on Tuesday.
According to the Center for Disease Control, as Aug. 10, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 63.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.