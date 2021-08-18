HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health’s update Tuesday.
Jefferson County and Elk County both added four new cases.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 8,948 total cases and 161 deaths
- Elk — 2,932 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,430 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,027 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,253,992.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,196 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 316 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 16, there was a total of 27,993 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were 27 new deaths reported Monday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 16, 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.