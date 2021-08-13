HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health’s update on Thursday.
Jefferson County added nine new cases, and Elk County added five new cases. Neither county has added any new deaths.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County area are as follows:
- Clearfield — 8,883 total cases and 160 deaths
- Elk — 2,919 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,403 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 2,089 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,243,932.
As of Thursday, there are 908 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 224 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 11, there was a total of 27,941 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were 16 new deaths reported on Wednesday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 11, 63.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.