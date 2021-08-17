HARRISBURG — Clearfield County has added 52 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, according to the state Department of Health’s update Monday.
Jefferson County has added 23 new cases since Thursday, and Elk County added nine new cases. None of the three counties have added any coronavirus-related deaths.
The total number of cases since the pandemic began in the Tri-County Area are as follows, according to the DOH:
- Clearfield — 8,935 total cases and 160 deaths
- Elk — 2,928 total cases and 41 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,426 total cases and 99 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 5,951 additional positive cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,251,965.
As of Monday, there are 1,115 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
As of Aug. 15, there was a total of 27,966 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were nine new deaths reported between Friday and Sunday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of Aug. 15, 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.