CLEARFIELD — The health and wellness of consumers and volunteers has been a top priority for the Clearfield County Area Agency Inc. during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As states are in the process of reopening, precautions need to be followed in order to prevent the spread of the disease. The CCAAA has made the decision to cancel the following three events and activities in 2020:
- Tax-Aide – AARP has made a decision to cancel all sponsored in-person events in Clearfield County through the end of 2020. AARP has asked that the county not schedule events this year. It suggest that individuals contact a local tax preparer or do their taxes through one of the many free sites online. Anyone who had an appointment and only needs a rent or tax rebate done can make an appointment by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.
- AARP Driver Safety classes have been canceled through the end of 2020. If a discount is expiring, AARP is available on its website at www.aarpdrivesafty.org. The promo code for the 25 percent discount is DRIVINGSKILLS.
- Summer Celebration is also canceled this year.
Please call the CCAAA at 765-2696 for any questions.
