CLEARFIELD — Because of COVID-19, the Clearfield County Election Office will not be having an in-person “Candidates Night.”
However, the office has recorded an informational video that potential political candidates can view on its website. Those interested should go to: clearfieldco.org/Election Central where the video is listed under the Election Office Quick Links and is titled “Clearfield County Election Candidate Video 2021”.
The following is addressed on the video:
- election cycle calendar
- petitions, filing fees, and signature requirements
- statements of financial interest
- campaign finance
- Magisterial District Judge/school director – cross filing requirements
The election office has petition packets and all necessary paperwork and information required to run for office available at the office at 212 East Locust St., Clearfield. The packets must be picked up as the office does not mail or e-mail them. Petition filing runs from Tuesday, Feb. 16 through Tuesday, March 9.
For more information call the election office at 765-2642, Ext. 5053 or e-mail elections@clearfieldco.org