CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced the last recipients of the second round of pandemic funding.
The county received $7.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds, and the commissioners are using a portion of the funds to provide grants to small businesses, nonprofit organizations and municipalities that were adversely affected by the pandemic.
Commissioner Dave Glass noted that the municipalities who received the most money have police departments because they are eligible for more funding. Glass said the commissioners had to follow U.S. Department of Treasury guidelines when awarding the grants.
The recipients are as follows.
- Bucktail Council, BSA $20,000.00
- Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. $12,884
- DuBois Soccer Association, Inc. $20,000
- North Point Volunteer Fire Co $10,000
- Pleasant Hill Community Center $118
- Bouquets by Jill $5,000
- D Quigley Properties $20,000
- Dawn McDowell Beauty Salon $866
- Our Town Boutique $4,163
- Susie’s Fashions $627
- Witherow Custom $10,000
- Curwensville Borough $26,877
- Bigler Twp $5,851
- Huston Township $950
- Pike Township $581
Glass said the county has about $1 million remaining in CARES Act funds, but said all those funds have been budgeted and said it will all be utilized by the end of the year as required.
“We certainly don’t want to give any back,” Commissioner John Sobel said.