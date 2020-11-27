CLEAFIELD –Clearfield County Commissioners have announced businesses that will be receiving funding from the second round of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding.

The county received $7.1 million in CARES Act funds and used a portion of the funds to assist local businesses. The businesses receiving funding are as follows:

  • 765 Deck $20,000
  • Allen T. Herr Dairy Products $9,448
  • April’s Flowers $10,000
  • Around the World Travel Agency $5,000
  • Bella Dea Wellness Center & Spa $10,000
  • Billie’s Awards by Design $5,000
  • Bonnie Robinson Harper Travel $8,760
  • Candice Douthit Styling Studio $8,950
  • Central PA Neurofeedback $5,000
  • Charity Selvage $5,000
  • CRG Resources LLC $10,000
  • Dimeling Senior Residence LP $10,000
  • Dixon Tire $3,429
  • DuBois Hitching Post $10,000
  • DuBois Lanes $20,000
  • EM Brown Inc. $20,000
  • Forest and Terram Management $10,000
  • Gioanni Ferrara LLC $20,000
  • Global Star Properties Inc. $20,000
  • Greenchain Enterprise LLC $20,000
  • Grizzly’s Bar $5,000
  • Handy Dan Maintenance $5,000
  • Hidden Star Country Kitchen and Gift Shop $10,000
  • Hockman Candy $10,000
  • Home Property Management LLC $10,000
  • Jackson’s Bar and Grille $20,000
  • Joe Hoover Masonry $10,000
  • Kephart Plumbing and Heating $9,664
  • Lanager Landscape and Lawncare LLC $20,000
  • Larue’s Inc. $2,781
  • Leonard Trucking $10,000
  • Lorrayne C Martin Beauty Shop $1,051
  • LUV 2 Sew 4 U $5,000
  • McClure’s American Diner $4,736
  • McDowell Electric $5,000
  • Moshannon Valley Excavating $5,783
  • Pamela Rothrock Beauty Salon $5,000
  • Randall Taylor $20,000
  • Sanview Farm $10,000
  • Sonic Sounds Mobile DJ Service $7,145
  • T English Construction $10,000
  • The Nelson House $10,000
  • Thomas Full Service Auto n Truck $10,000
  • TSR Trucking $10,000
  • Vincent Centra Truck Repair $1,036.

There are about a dozen more businesses that are under consideration for funding, Commissioner Dave Glass said. The county needs to obtain additional information from these businesses before awarding them grants.

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos