CLEAFIELD –Clearfield County Commissioners have announced businesses that will be receiving funding from the second round of Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
The county received $7.1 million in CARES Act funds and used a portion of the funds to assist local businesses. The businesses receiving funding are as follows:
- 765 Deck $20,000
- Allen T. Herr Dairy Products $9,448
- April’s Flowers $10,000
- Around the World Travel Agency $5,000
- Bella Dea Wellness Center & Spa $10,000
- Billie’s Awards by Design $5,000
- Bonnie Robinson Harper Travel $8,760
- Candice Douthit Styling Studio $8,950
- Central PA Neurofeedback $5,000
- Charity Selvage $5,000
- CRG Resources LLC $10,000
- Dimeling Senior Residence LP $10,000
- Dixon Tire $3,429
- DuBois Hitching Post $10,000
- DuBois Lanes $20,000
- EM Brown Inc. $20,000
- Forest and Terram Management $10,000
- Gioanni Ferrara LLC $20,000
- Global Star Properties Inc. $20,000
- Greenchain Enterprise LLC $20,000
- Grizzly’s Bar $5,000
- Handy Dan Maintenance $5,000
- Hidden Star Country Kitchen and Gift Shop $10,000
- Hockman Candy $10,000
- Home Property Management LLC $10,000
- Jackson’s Bar and Grille $20,000
- Joe Hoover Masonry $10,000
- Kephart Plumbing and Heating $9,664
- Lanager Landscape and Lawncare LLC $20,000
- Larue’s Inc. $2,781
- Leonard Trucking $10,000
- Lorrayne C Martin Beauty Shop $1,051
- LUV 2 Sew 4 U $5,000
- McClure’s American Diner $4,736
- McDowell Electric $5,000
- Moshannon Valley Excavating $5,783
- Pamela Rothrock Beauty Salon $5,000
- Randall Taylor $20,000
- Sanview Farm $10,000
- Sonic Sounds Mobile DJ Service $7,145
- T English Construction $10,000
- The Nelson House $10,000
- Thomas Full Service Auto n Truck $10,000
- TSR Trucking $10,000
- Vincent Centra Truck Repair $1,036.
There are about a dozen more businesses that are under consideration for funding, Commissioner Dave Glass said. The county needs to obtain additional information from these businesses before awarding them grants.