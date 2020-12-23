CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners are providing emergency assistance to businesses and organizations affected by the latest COVID-19 closures.
“In light of the governor’s orders we decided to provide these businesses with a grant,” Commissioner Tony Scotto said.
The commissioners are providing $3,000 to 79 businesses that were recently ordered to close or partially close by Gov. Tom Wolf, according to Scotto.
A total of 88 businesses applied for grants.
This includes restaurants and bars that closed their in-dining facilities, health clubs, YMCAs, bowling alleys, movie theaters, dance companies, social clubs, skating rinks and more, Scotto said.
Commissioner John Sobel said the aid was especially important during the holiday season.
“I’m very pleased the commissioners were able to do something this time of year,” Scotto said.
Restaurants that defied the governor’s order and did not close its dine-in facilities were not given grant funds, Commissioner Dave Glass said.
And because the county is using its own money — not federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds — there were less restrictions for which organizations could receive the funds, Glass explained.
With 79 businesses receiving $3,000 in grant funds, the total cost to the county was $237,000.
However, Glass said the grants did not adversely impact the county because it used a portion of the $7.1 million it used in CARES funds to reimburse itself for the wage cost of corrections officers at the jail, Glass said.
The businesses receiving the $3,000 grants are as follows:
- American Legion, Clearfield
- Angel Walk Winery
- Apple Banquets
- ARC Restaurants (Pizza Hut)
- Army and Navy Service Club of DuBois
- ASTAB LLC (Toasted Monkey)
- Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks No. 540 of Clearfield
- Bigler YMCA
- Buck’s Pizza
- Charlie’s Pub LLC
- Clearfield Bowling Lanes
- Clearfield Curwensville Country Club
- Coonies Tavern Inc., Country Cafe Inc. DBA Jack’s Bar and Grill
- Country Cafe Inc.
- Curves of Clearfield
- Curwensville Vets (Curwensville American Legion Club)
- Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub Inc.
- DuBois Crossfit
- DuBois Lanes
- Farm Table Restaurant
- Fike & McCauley Bobette (Bobette Diner)
- Freeberg Social Club
- Friendly Tavern
- Front and Centre Productions Inc.
- Fun City LLC (Doolittles Restaurant)
- Fusion Buffet
- Gateway #1 LLC DBA Gateway Cafe
- Golden Ticket Cinemas
- Grateful Phoenix LLC DBA Ethan’s Cafe
- Gizzly’s Bar
- Hallstrom Inc. (Busters)
- J&D Enterprises Inc. (Thunderbird Restaurant)
- J&S Napoli Pizzeria LLC.
- Jacksons Bar Grille
- Josies Restaurant LLC
- Kai Buffet and Grille
- KD’s Triangle Inc. (Spike’s Pub)
- Key Largo LLC
- Lefort’s Sweet Shoppe
- Loyal Order of Moose Lodge no. 327
- Luigi’s Ristorante
- Main Won
- Marcy’s School of Dance
- McClure’s American Diner
- Medred and Moore Enterprises DBA The Warehouse Pub and Deli
- MEK & Company LLC (Dutch Pantry Family Restaurant)
- Moena Venture Inc.
- Mrceda LLC (East Side Sports Bar)
- Nelson House
- Old Town Dairy
- Olympic Athletic Club
- Perkins Restaurant
- Polish Citizens Club of DuBois
- Preston Ley Inc. DBA Dutch Pantry of Clearfield
- Railroad Street Tavern
- Ramshree Inc. (Subway Clearfield Walmart)
- Rescue Hose and Ladder Co. (Smokehouse Tavern)
- Roadhouse Restaurant (Food Masters Inc.)
- Sackett Inc. (Legends)
- Sandy Hose No. 1 (social hall)
- Shannon’s Catering
- Sid’s Super Submarines Inc.
- Skate Station LLC
- SOI Clearfield Due Palme
- Sunshine Mine Inn
- The DuBois Hitching Post
- The Meadows at Gideon’s Crossing LLC.
- The New Fort Worth Restaurant and Hotel Inc.,
- The Osceola Hotel
- The Quarry Gymnastics Center Inc.
- Ritz Theater
- Vermeulen Enterprises (Presko)
- VFW Post 8386 of Frenchville
- VFW Post 842 Social Club
- Vitullo Walsh Inc. (Clearfield Scotto’s)
- West Branch Dairy Diner
- WPAL Boxing & Fitness Center
- YMCA of Clearfield
- YMCA of DuBois.
Scotto remarked that he is not associated to Scotto’s in Clearfield.