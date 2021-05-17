DuBOIS — Highlighting Clearfield County elections in Tuesday’s municipal primary election is the vacant Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois, where six candidates will vie for the six-year term seat.
Voters in the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Treasure Lake, Penfield, Luthersburg, Troutville, Falls Creek, Rockton and Grampian will decide which candidates will appear on the ballot of November’s general election for the justice seat, District 46-3-01. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of Judge Patrick Ford in October.
Those cross-filing as both Republican and Democrat include: Gilbert J. Barker of Sandy Township, a Sandy Township police officer; Scott T. Farrell of Union Township, public works superintendent for City of DuBois; Attorney Elliot M. Gelfand of DuBois; Attorney Michael S. Marshall of Sandy Township; David Sean Meholick of DuBois, employed by Owens-Illinois Selecting Department as a production worker; and Randall T. Vargas of Sandy Township, a volunteer support specialist, Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania.
If a cross-filed candidate takes the primary election as both Republican and Democrat, they will be the winner of the general election, but the seat will remain vacant until then, according to the Clearfield County Election Office.
Magisterial District Judges, once known as “justices of the peace” or “magistrates,” are the first level of judge in Pennsylvania’s judicial system, and are many citizens’ first and only contact with it. They handle the initial stages of criminal cases, traffic and parking tickets, landlord-tenant cases, and civil lawsuits for up to $12,000 in money claims. District Judges do not need a legal background before holding the position, though a four-week certification class is a requirement for those without this experience.
The annual salary for all Magisterial District Judges throughout the commonwealth is $93,338.
City of DuBois
There are no contested races in the City of DuBois.
Republican Edward L. Walsh, who was appointed mayor in August following the resignation of Randy Schmidt, will be running unopposed for the remaining two years of the mayor’s term.
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker, a Republican, is running for re-election to the four-year term.
Republican Shannon Renee Gabriel, who was appointed to fill Walsh’s seat on council, is running for the remaining two years of the council seat Walsh resigned from upon his appointment as mayor.
Republicans Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh are running for re-election to two four-year term seats.
Republican David Allen Volpe is running for the remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s seat after he was appointed mayor. Volpe was appointed to the controller’s position in August.
Sandy Township
Three Republican candidates are running for two six-year term seats on the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors on this year’s ballot.
Incumbent Mark T. Sullivan and James Jeffers, both Republicans, are seeking re-election. Joining them on the Republican ballot is J. Barry Abbott Sr.
Tax Collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush, a Republican, is running unopposed for another four-year term in the position.
DuBois Area School Board
There are no contested races for five available DuBois Area School Board seats, with three incumbents running unopposed.
In Region A, which encompasses the City of DuBois, incumbents David Schwab and Albert Varacallo III did not seek re-election for one four-year term seat and one two-year term seat. There is no one listed on the either the Republican or Democrat ballots for Region A. However, Charlie Watt has declared that he is a write-in candidate for one of two seats open, according to the Clearfield County Election Board.
Incumbents Lawrence Joseph Salone and Jeffrey S. Madinger are running unopposed for re-election in Region B, which includes Sandy, Huston and Union townships and Falls Creek Borough in Clearfield County. Both have cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for two four-year term seats.
In Region C, which includes Brady Township and Troutville Borough in Clearfield County and Sykesville and Reynoldsville boroughs and Winslow Township in Jefferson County, incumbent Sam Armagost is running unopposed for re-election. He has cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for one four-year term seat.
Other municipalities
According to the Clearfield County’s Department of Elections, the following are the names of candidates in each municipality in the Courier Express readership area who have filed petitions to be listed for various municipal positions on the May 18 primary ballot:
Brady Township: Tax collector, Elizabeth Ann Wingard, R; constable, Stephen A. Marshall, R; supervisor, Charles A. Muth, R ; and auditor, Jeanne B. Hayes, R.
Bloom Township: Tax collector, Melissa Sue Hollabaugh, R; judge of election, Linda Lou McCall, R; inspector of election, Janet P. Clapsaddle, D, Susan E. Owens, R; supervisor, Thomas Paul Leonard, R.
Huston Township: Tax collector, Shawna Lynn Kalgren, R; inspector of election, Ruth A. Gregori, D, and Robin B. Powers, R; and supervisor six-year term, Nellie M. Bundy, R, and Marleen Mergaglia, R; and two-year term, John F. Bundy, R, and Marleen Meraglia.
Union Township: Tax collector, Judith LaBorde Crosswaite, R; judge of election, Dixie A. Horn, R; inspector of election, Anna V. Noble, R; and supervisor, Ryan Thomas Flanders, R.