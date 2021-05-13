CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday announced the recipients of the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program.
The board reported that 31 places offering overnight accommodations, restaurants and bars will share $880,000 of the $897,671 the county received. Funds were approved for hospitality-related businesses who demonstrated a minimum of a 25 percent reduction in gross sales for any quarter of 2020 relative to 2019 and which can show a net less after any prior funds awarded such as Paycheck Protection Program loans or Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities funds.
Criteria also included those eligible be a for-profit business and not a publicly traded entity. They should also have a maximum tangible net worth of not more than $15 million as of Feb. 15, 2020 with fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees entity-wide as of Feb. 15, 2020.
Clearfield County was assisted determining the recipients and the amount of funds to be awarded by North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission and the Central PA LaunchBox
Chairman John Sobel thanked both NCPRPDC and the CPLB for assistance in determining which applications would be approved.
“It was our pleasure to be able to help local businesses in the hospitality industry — businesses that were hit hard by COVID-19,” he noted.
The board said priority was given to hotels and motels noting criteria developed by the state was used in making the determinations.
Recipients and the amount received include: Holiday Inn Express Clearfield, $50,000; Hampton Inn, $50,000; Holiday Inn Express & Suites, $50,000; DuBois Resorts LLC, $50,000; DuBois Manor Motel, $50,000; Super 8 by Wyndham Clearfield, $50,000; Manas Management LLC/Red Roof Inn; $50,000; and Prabhu Inc. DBA Budget Hotel, $50,000.
Rameshree Inc/Subway, $30,000; Luigi’s Ristorante, $30,000; Fike & McCauley Bobette Inc., $30,000; McClure’s American Diner, $30,000; Shannon’s Catering LLC, $30,000; Skate Station LLC, $30,000; Moena Restaurant, $30,000; The New Fort Worth Restaurant & Hotel Inc., $30,000; Vermeulen Enterprises LLC/Presko, $30,000; Rainbow Inn/Just 1 More, $30,000; St. Charles Cafe’, $30,000; Friendly Tavern Inc., $30,000; and Fat Kid’s Sports Bar LLC, $30,000.
Butch’s 101 Pitstop LLC, $20,000; Best Travel Inn, $15,000; Kai Buffet & Grill, $15,000; Key Largo LLC, $10,000; West Branch Dairy Diner, $5,000; Express Cafe’ & Convenience, $5,000; Farm Table Restaurant, $5,000; Rodeway Inn, $5,000; Grateful Phoenix LLC DBA Ethan’s Cafe’, $5,000; and KDS Triangle Inn Inc./Spike’s Pub, $5,000.
Commissioner Dave Glass said each of those approved for funding would receive an email containing a link. A representative needs to complete the agreement and return it to collect the funds.
He said the remaining funds will be used for administrative costs, noting $10,000 of that amount will be given to CPLB which plans to use the money to develop a mini entrepreneur’s grant.