CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Jail is on lockdown after several inmates tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
Six inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, but none have yet shown any symptoms, according to Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
The jail is retesting the inmates to make sure the tests weren’t false positives, Bell said.
Due to the lockdown, the jail is accepting inmates on a case-by-case manner depending on the seriousness of the offense, Bell said.
Visitors are also not allowed inside the jail. Bell said defendants who complete their sentences are being released as scheduled.
Monday at sentencing court, Judge Paul Cherry gave defendants who were free on bail at sentencing — but later sentenced to jail — a delayed commitment for about a month due to the lockdown.
“Because of the situation at the jail, all my sentences today are going to be delayed commitments,” Cherry said at sentencing court.
Delayed commitments of a couple of days to a few weeks is not unusual for less serious offenses when the jail is full, or if the defendant has a medical procedure or some other matter that has to be attended prior to going to jail.
The jail was also struggling with a virus of another sort. A computer virus had shut down all of the jail’s computers and knocked out its internet service, Bell said.
Tuesday, Clearfield County Commissioners said the jail’s system was functioning again.
It was the same computer virus that shut down Clearfield County’s computers last week.
Due to the pandemic, none of the inmates are being transported to the courthouse to participate in person; therefore all incarcerated defendants scheduled to be sentenced Monday had their cases continued until next month.
Additionally, Centralized Court/preliminary hearings are held on Wednesdays at the jail, and now that can’t happen due to the lockdown, Bell said.
He said all hearings for non-incarcerated defendants have been postponed.