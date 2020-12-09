CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to allocate any leftover CARES money to local municipalities.
The county received $7.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds that must be spent by the end of the year.
Any money that isn’t spent would have to be returned to the state, Commissioner John Sobel said.
“We will not be sending any money back to the state,” Glass said.
Commissioner Dave Glass said there could be anywhere between $50,000 and $200,000 in leftover funds and he said it will go to municipalities with police departments.
Glass said because the largest four municipalities — Sandy Township, DuBois City, Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough — have received far less in CARES funds than what they were eligible, they will be awarded any leftover funds, as well as Curwensville Borough and Bigler Township because they too have police departments.
Glass said the remaining funds would be divided based on the population of the municipality as it did before.
Last September, commissioners awarded Sandy Township $202,255; DuBois City $146,897; Lawrence Township $144,768; and Clearfield Borough $117,137.
And earlier this month commissioners awarded Curwensville Borough $26,877 and Bigler Township $5,851, according to previous articles in The Progress.