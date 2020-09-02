HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 770 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 134,795 cases statewide. Of these, 3,859 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 26 and Sept. 1 is 164,110 with 4,760 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 235 cases; 184 confirmed and 51 probable. Jefferson County reported 97 cases; 72 confirmed and 25 probable. Elk County reported 65 cases; 50 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported one new cases. Jefferson County reported none.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 5,762, in Elk County, 2,171, and in Jefferson County, 2,909, according to the Department of Health.
There were 21 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,712 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 670 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 24 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,552,085 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 98 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 440 cases and 10 deaths.
— Centre County reported 538 cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 40 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,149 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,534 cases among employees, for a total of 25,683 at 934 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,213 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has reported one new facility, seven new resident cases, and one COVID related death in a facility. Clearfield County totals six facilities with cases; nine residents, and five employees. Jefferson County has five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Clearfield County is reporting one death in a facility. Jefferson and Elk counties report no deaths from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.