HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 828 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 120,281 cases statewide. Of these, 3,356 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 4 and August 10 is 151,455 with 5,298 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients first positive test.
Elk County reported one new case for 50 cases; 38 confirmed and 12 probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 174; 136 confirmed and 38 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 73 cases; 52 confirmed and 21 probable.
Clearfield County reported its first COVID-19 related death. Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express' circulation area.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,348, in Elk County, 1,867, and in Jefferson County, 2,361, according to the Department of Health.
There were 35 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,352 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,255,313 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case; 81 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported four new cases; 326 cases, and one new death for seven total.
— Centre County reported one new case; 373 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County reported seven total cases.
— Forest County has 10 reported cases.
— Potter County has 20 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,086 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,166 cases among employees, for a total of 24,252 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,983 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has three facilities with cases; seven residents and five employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.