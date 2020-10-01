HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 988 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 157,814 cases statewide. Of these, 4,946 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Centre is reporting an increase of 103 cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 22 and September 28 is 190,042 with 6,014 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 329 cases; 276 confirmed and 53 probable. Jefferson County reported 112 cases; 84 confirmed and 28 probable. Elk County reported 73 cases; 56 confirmed and 17 probable.
Clearfield County reported five new cases. Jefferson and Elk County remained the same.
Clearfield County reported six total deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 7,599, in Elk County, 2,493, and in Jefferson County, 3,445, according to the Department of Health.
There were 16 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,123 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,088 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 442 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,866,761 patients who have tested negative to date.
Across the region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 127 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 730 cases and 12 deaths.
— Centre County reported 2,667 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases.
— Potter County has 29 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 58 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,846 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,047 cases among employees, for a total of 27,893 at 977 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,436 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.