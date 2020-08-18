HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 735 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 125,579 cases statewide. Of these, 3,529 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Philadelphia reported 208 cases – a two-day total for Aug. 17-18.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17 is 162,293 with 5,992 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported one new case for 195; 157 confirmed and 38 probable. Elk County remained the same with 58 cases; 44 confirmed and 14 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 78 cases; 56 confirmed and 22 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,703, in Elk County, 2,000, and in Jefferson County, 2,595, according to the Department of Health.
There were 31 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,499 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported four new case; 94 reported cases and one new death for three deaths.
— Indiana County remained the same; 359 cases and eight deaths.
— Centre County reported six new cases; 399 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County reported one new case; 13 reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same; 21 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,444 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,261 cases among employees, for a total of 24,705 at 899 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,064 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; eight residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.