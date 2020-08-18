HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 735 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 125,579 cases statewide. Of these, 3,529 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 11 and Aug. 17 is 162,293 with 5,992 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Jefferson County had 78 cases; 56 confirmed and 22 probable. Clearfield County reported one new case Tuesday for 195; 157 confirmed and 38 probable. Elk County has 58 cases; 44 confirmed and 14 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Jefferson County, is at 2,595; in Clearfield County, 4,703, and in Elk County, 2,000, according to the Department of Health.
There were 31 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,499 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.
Across the region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported four new cases; 94 reported cases and one new death for three deaths.
— Forest County reported one new case; 13 reported cases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,444 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,261 cases among employees, for a total of 24,705 at 899 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,064 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; eight residents and six employees.
Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.