HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 832 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 88,074 cases statewide. Of these, 2,501 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 702,199 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County three new cases for 75 cases; 57 confirmed and 18 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 24; 21 confirmed and three probable. Elk County remained the same with 15; 12 confirmed and three probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,378, in Elk County, 1,013, and in Jefferson County, 1,140, according to the Department of Health.
There were 25 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,712 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 36 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new cases for 112 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported six new cases for 211 reported cases, and seven deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with three reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 16 cases to date
— McKean County remained the same with 18 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,856 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,316 cases among employees, for a total of 21,172 at 702 distinct facilities in 53 counties. There have been 4,590 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.