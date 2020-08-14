HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 829 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 122,950 cases statewide. Of these, 3,438 are probable cases of the coronavirus
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 7 and August 13 is 165,694 with 5,600 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 78 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients first positive test.
Clearfield County reported four new cases for 186; 147 confirmed and 39 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 75 cases; 54 confirmed and 21 probable. Elk County remained the same with 54 cases; 42 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,500, in Elk County, 1,918, and in Jefferson County, 2,481, according to the Department of Health.
There were 36 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,445 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,304,739 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same; 84 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported eight new cases; 351 cases and seven deaths.
— Centre County reported six new cases; 386 reported cases, and one new death for 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County reported one new cases; 12 reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case; 21 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,285 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,209 cases among employees, for a total of 24,494 at 890 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,056 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; seven residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.