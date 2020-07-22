HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 631 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 103,396 cases statewide. Of these, 2,913 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
Wednesday’s report does not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 15 and July 21 is 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 968,081 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported one new case for 105 cases; 83 confirmed and 22 probable. Elk County remained the same with 38 cases; 29 confirmed and nine probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 48 cases; 40 confirmed and eight probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,332, in Elk County, 1,572, and in Jefferson County, 1,768, according to the Department of Health.
There were 25 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,063 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 968,081 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 70 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported four new cases for 185 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported five new cases for 299 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 20 cases to date.
— McKean County reported one new case for 26 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,675 cases among employees, for a total of 22,161 at 797 distinct facilities in 60 counties. There have been 4,829 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.