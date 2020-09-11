HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday an increase of 1,008 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 142,885 cases statewide. Of these, 4,126 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 4 and September 10 is 151,264 with 5,106 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Friday, Clearfield County reported 270 cases; 218 confirmed and 52 probable. Jefferson County reported 101 cases; 75 confirmed and 26 probable. Elk County reported 65 cases; 50 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield reported five new cases. Jefferson and Elk counties remained the same.
Elk and Jefferson counties have reported two deaths. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,234, in Elk County, 2,252, and in Jefferson County, 3,050, according to the Department of Health.
There were 17 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,837 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 756 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 110 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,652,028 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 107 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 505 cases and 11 deaths.
— Centre County reported 1,062 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 44 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,759 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,727 cases among employees, for a total of 26,486 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,2890 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has six facilities with cases; 29 residents, and 11 employees. Jefferson County has five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees.
Clearfield County is reporting one death in a facility. Jefferson and Elk counties report no deaths from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.