HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday a two-day increase of 1,258 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 145,063 cases statewide. Of these, 4,221 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
Sunday’s numbers are included in the Monday report.
Philadelphia cases were not included in Monday’s statewide total.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Sept. 7 and Sept. 13 is 158,712 with 5,127 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 82 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 286 cases; 234 confirmed and 52 probable. Jefferson County reported 101 cases; 75 confirmed and 26 probable. Elk County reported 66 cases; 51 confirmed and 15 probable.
Clearfield County reported 15 new cases. Jefferson and Elk counties remained the same.
Elk and Jefferson counties have reported two deaths. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 6,437, in Elk County, 2,280, and in Jefferson County, 3,111, according to the Department of Health.
There were seven new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,869 in 63 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 790 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 144 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,684,609 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 112 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 534 cases and 11 deaths.
— Centre County reported 1,237 cases and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 14 cases.
— Potter County has 25 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 48 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,934 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,770 cases among employees, for a total of 26,704 at 953 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,297 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has six facilities with cases; 43 residents, and 12 employees. Jefferson County has five facilities with cases; 10 residents and six employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees.
Clearfield County is reporting one death in a facility. Jefferson and Elk counties report no deaths from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.